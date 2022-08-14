Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDV. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. Modiv has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Modiv Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

