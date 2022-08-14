Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,600 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

