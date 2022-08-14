Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 85,284 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,284 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

SJM stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

