Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $393.91 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.