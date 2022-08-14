Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,600 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.03 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

