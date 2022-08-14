Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,100 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

