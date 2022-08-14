Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

