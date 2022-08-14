Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

