Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average is $183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $352.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

