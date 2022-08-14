Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.16 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 4.6 %

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

