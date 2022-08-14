Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Qorvo worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

QRVO opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

