Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of MCW stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

