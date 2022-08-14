Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564 in the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

