Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 51,063 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Lithium Americas worth $68,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $11,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC opened at $31.15 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.