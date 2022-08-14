Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,577 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $78,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

