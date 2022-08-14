Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.01% of DCP Midstream worth $70,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

