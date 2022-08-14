Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,564 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of KLA worth $84,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $381.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.84. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.