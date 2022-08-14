Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $81.91 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.66% of EnerSys worth $81,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in EnerSys by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

