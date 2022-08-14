Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $67.26 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $67,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TENB opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tenable

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $4,368,491. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.