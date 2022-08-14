MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $2.80 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.