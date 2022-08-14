MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $2.80 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.