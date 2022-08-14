Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Announces Earnings Results

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a negative net margin of 115.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.
Microvast Price Performance
Shares of Microvast stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 2,361,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,106. Microvast has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Shane Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.