Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.