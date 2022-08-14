MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MTG stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

