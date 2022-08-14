MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.