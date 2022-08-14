MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
