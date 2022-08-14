MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.