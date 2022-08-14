MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.44.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
