Metaverse ETP Price Up 8% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $71,566.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,584,843 coins and its circulating supply is 80,584,745 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

