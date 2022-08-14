MesChain Reaches Market Cap of $181,791.42 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, MesChain has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MesChain has a market capitalization of $181,791.42 and approximately $22,539.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MesChain
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
