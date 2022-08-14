Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

