Meridian Management Co. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $9,215,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,126,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,809,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551,148. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

