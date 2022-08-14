Meridian Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

