Meridian Management Co. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

