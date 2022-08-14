Meridian Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.13. 2,517,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

