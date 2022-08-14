Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Up 0.5 %

VIVO stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meridian Bioscience

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

