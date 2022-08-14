Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 390,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. 1,194,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

