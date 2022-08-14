Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

CRM opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

