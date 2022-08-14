Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

REGN opened at $628.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

