Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,539 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.