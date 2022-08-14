Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,580 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.