Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

ETN stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

