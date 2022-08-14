Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3,669.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

