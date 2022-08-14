Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

