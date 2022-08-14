Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

