Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,935 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,935 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $175,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

