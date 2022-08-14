Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,645 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

