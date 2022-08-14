McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,580. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

