McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $262.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

