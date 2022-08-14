Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CFO Acquires $14,500.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) CFO Todd M. Butz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,794.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MEC opened at $7.75 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.