Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Update

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNHFF remained flat at $154.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $214.39.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

