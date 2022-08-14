MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Tops $46,281.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $46,281.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.75 or 0.99999887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00233431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00146975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00268132 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00052128 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006120 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.