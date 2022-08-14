Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 11,266,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 984.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.