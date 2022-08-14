Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.
Matterport Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 11,266,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
